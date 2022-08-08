Teen girl missing after attending party in Lake Tahoe area

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing after attending a party at a campground and may have been abducted.

Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee at a party attended by more than 100 juveniles and young adults, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Her phone has been out of service since the party, and her car, a 2013 silver Honda CRV, has not been found, the office said.

The teen’s disappearance is being treated as an abduction because officials have not been able to find her car, said Angela Musallam, a spokeswoman with the sheriff’s office.

Her family is offering a $50,000 reward and has set up a website with information on the disappearance and how to get information to authorities.

Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, the girl’s mother, pleaded in an online video shared by authorities for anyone with information to come forward.

“We just want her home,” Rodni-Nieman said. “We’re so scared, and we miss her so much.”

Rodni’s friend, Sami Smith, who was at the party with her, said that Rodni was planning to spend the night at the campground.

“I know that she wasn’t in the right mindset or state to drive. And if she were to have driven, she wouldn’t have made it far,” Smith told KOVR-TV. “So my concern is that somebody might have offered to drive her home and then didn’t take her home.”