Clear
80.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Unseeded Rogers, Kasatkina advance to San Jose final

By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Unseeded American Shelby Rogers defeated No. 9 seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

Rogers will play No. 7 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia in Sunday’s final of the hard-court U.S. Open tune-up, looking for her first WTA singles title. Kasatkina advanced by beating second-seeded and fourth-ranked Paula Badosa of Spain 6-2, 6-4.

Rogers trailed 4-3 in the second set before breaking serve twice while winning three straight games to pull out the match. Rogers is 2-1 all-time against Kudermetova.

Rogers beat top-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals. She then beat fellow American Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semis.

Kasatkina topped Badosa for the second time in three career matchups.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 