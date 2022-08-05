California crash kills at least 4, injures 9

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A speeding car ran a red light and plowed into cars Thursday in a fiery crash that killed at least four people, including a baby, just outside of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a Mercedes sedan caused a crash involving as many as six cars near a gas station in the unincorporated Windsor Hills about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of downtown LA. according to the California Highway Patrol.

Several people were flung from the cars and two vehicles caught fire. Television reports showed the blackened and mangled cars.

Three adults, including one who was pregnant, and a baby were killed, according to the Highway Patrol.

Nine people were injured, including six children, authorities said. Eight of the victims were hospitalized.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the driver of the Mercedes was among those killed or injured.