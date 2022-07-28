Clear
71.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

4 dead, 6 hurt in head-on crash that shut California highway

By AP News

RIO VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Four people were killed and six wounded in a head-on crash that closed a California highway, authorities said.

A large SUV and a mid-sized sedan collided around 8 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 12 in Rio Vista, roughly halfway between San Francisco and Sacramento, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

Ages and identities of the victims were not released. Six people were hospitalized in unknown condition.

Rio Vista police said the SUV’s occupants included a family of seven on vacation from Mexico. Three people were inside the sedan.

The cause of the collision was under investigation. Police said alcohol beverage containers were found at the crash scene.

State Route 12 was closed for several hours during the investigation until almost 1 a.m. Thursday, Caltrans said.

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 