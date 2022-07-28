Clear
Man held on suspicion of killing, dismembering woman

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man was arrested on suspicion of killing a woman who was found dismembered at her suburban Sacramento home, authorities announced Wednesday.

Darnell Erby, 44, of Sacramento was arrested on July 19, on the same day that authorities found the body of 77-year-old Pamela Garrett May in North Highlands, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced.

“The victim’s body was dismembered beyond recognition and required the coroner to positively identify,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Erby was jailed without bail on suspicion of murder. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Other details of the killing weren’t immediately released.

