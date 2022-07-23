Clear
Pilot hurt as small plane crashes on San Jose street

By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A small plane crashed Friday on a street in a San Francisco Bay neighborhood, seriously injuring the pilot, authorities said.

The plane went down at about 7:15 p.m. near Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose, authorities said.

The pilot had moderate to severe injuries and was taken to a hospital, the San Jose Fire Department tweeted. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Nobody else was aboard the plane and nobody on the ground was hurt, police said.

A Fire Department photo showed the plane landed on a sidewalk with one wing through a fence. Its front was smashed.

No homes were damaged.

The Fire Department said some people were asked to shelter in their homes because of downed power lines. Pacific Gas & Electric crews were sent to restore power.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.

