Hate crime charge in fatal LA shooting of homeless person

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man suspected in the fatal shooting of a homeless person in Los Angeles has been charged with a hate crime, prosecutors said Thursday.

Ryan Bush, 48, was shot in the early morning hours of July 5 in the Sylmar neighborhood. He died at a hospital.

Bush was allegedly targeted “based on a presumption of his gender identity and sexual orientation,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The 29-year-old suspect faces one count each of murder and attempted murder with a hate crime allegation, the statement said. His arraignment was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The defendant also is charged with shooting at a bystander.

“Hate crimes have spiked across the country in recent years and we remain steadfast in ensuring that we hold these violent individuals accountable while working to prevent such violence from happening in the future,” District Attorney George Gascón said in the statement.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

