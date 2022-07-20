Clear
103.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

District attorney removes herself from mayor’s brother case

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s new district attorney has asked the state Attorney General to take over a case involving Mayor London Breed’s brother to avoid a potential conflict of interest, her office confirmed Wednesday.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins was appointed by Breed earlier this month to replace ousted District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Jenkin’s office confirmed she asked the Attorney General last week to take over the case of Breed’s brother, Napoleon Brown.

Brown has served more than half of a 44-year sentence and is asking for a reduction in his prison sentence for a 2000 armed robbery and the death of the getaway car driver, who was his girlfriend.

A resentencing hearing for Brown is scheduled for Aug. 15 at a San Francisco court.

The Attorney General’s Office said it was aware of Jenkin’s request and added in a short statement that “At this point, their office is best-positioned to comment on the matter.”

In 2018, Breed was fined $2,500 for using official stationery to write Governor Jerry Brown asking to commute her brother’s sentence.

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert