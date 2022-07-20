$5K reward for man who allegedly shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information about the man who allegedly shot Lady Gaga’s dogwalker last year in Hollywood and stole two of the pop star’s French bulldogs. He was mistakenly released from custody in April and remains missing.

James Howard Jackson, 19, was one of five people arrested in connection the violent robbery in February 2021. He was facing an attempted murder charge when he was released from Los Angeles County’s jail “due to a clerical error.”

Detectives do not believe that the thieves initially knew the dogs belonged to the pop star, who was in Rome filming a movie at the time. The motive was supposedly the value of the French bulldogs — which can run into the thousands of dollars.

U.S. Marshals, in a statement Monday, said Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous. The reward is for information that leads to his arrest.

Representatives for Lady Gaga did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press