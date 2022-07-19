Clear
89.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Arrest after body found at California mobile home park

By AP News

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of homicide after a woman’s body was found buried at a Southern California mobile home park, authorities said Monday.

Officers responded Saturday after residents reported a foul odor at the mobile home park in Huntington Beach, police said.

The body of a woman was excavated at the site, police spokesperson Jessica Cuchilla told the Los Angeles Times. Officials were trying to identify her, she said.

A person of interest was detained for questioning early Sunday and the man was later arrested, Cuchilla said.

There was no threat to public safety, authorities said.

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 