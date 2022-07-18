Man arrested in shooting of Northern California officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — A central California man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and wounding a San Francisco Bay Area police officer during a traffic stop over the weekend, authorities said.

Jeffrey Choy, 33, of Stockton, was arrested Sunday by U.S. Marshals agents and Mountain View police officers after a short foot pursuit in Fremont, the Mountain View Police Department said in a statement.

Officials said the officer, whose name has not been released, had pulled over Choy while conducting DUI enforcement Saturday in Mountain View. As the officer approached Choy’s vehicle, he pulled out a gun and shot the officer in the torso and drove away, crashing his car a short distance later and fleeing on foot, police said.

The officer was taken to a hospital where he was treated and later released, authorities said.

Officials arrested Choy Sunday in Fremont after a brief foot pursuit. He faces attempted murder of a peace officer charges, the department said.

It was not immediately known if Choy has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

More than a dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies helped in the search and arrest of Choy, officials said.

“To say that I am proud of the around-the-clock work our teams did to find the man responsible for wounding our officer is an understatement,” Mountain View Police Chief Chris Hsiung said in a statement.