Clear
102.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Suspect arrested after deputy shot twice in California

By AP News

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after being shot while investigating reports of a suspicious vehicle early Sunday, authorities said.

The shooting happened as the deputy approached the vehicle in a residential neighborhood of Rancho Cucamonga, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Despite being shot twice, the deputy managed to return fire and then radio in a description of the suspect, who fled the vehicle and ran from the scene, officials said.

The 35-year-old suspect, who was not injured, was taken into custody nearby. Officials said he was on parole and has an extensive criminal history.

The deputy, a five-year department veteran, was airlifted to a hospital, where he was in stable condition after treatment, sheriff’s officials said at a news conference.

Two guns were recovered. The investigation is ongoing.

payday loans online payday loans near me bad credit loans best personal loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
payday loans online payday loans near me bad credit loans best personal loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 