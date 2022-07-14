Compton apartment burns during barricade standoff

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California apartment unit became engulfed in flames Thursday after sheriff’s deputies responded to a situation involving a barricaded suspect.

TV news helicopters over the scene in Compton showed residents being evacuated from other units in the small two-story apartment building and an adjacent building.

Few details were immediately available.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in an initial statement that the incident was reported at 7:30 a.m. and its special enforcement bureau personnel responded to assist Compton station deputies.

Smoke began emerging from a second-floor unit followed by flames. Firefighters began pouring water onto the flames around 8:45 a.m.

Deputies were seen putting an individual into a patrol car.