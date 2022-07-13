Clear
Man suspected in Washington murder found dead in California

By AP News

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A man suspected in the murder of a 58-year-old man last week at a northwest Washington business was found dead in northern California.

Cascadia Daily News reports Todd Andersen fled after Douglas Scoggins was found with gunshot wounds at a business called Pioneer Post Frame in Ferndale Thursday afternoon.

Andersen sent an email to a family member Friday indicating he was in Lassen County, California, police said. The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office told Ferndale Police that after 5 p.m. Saturday, Anderson shot and killed himself as deputies were trying to talk to him. No further details were released about the death.

Court documents said Andersen was a former employee of the Ferndale business and that he shot Scoggins after going there and asking to have lunch with him. The company’s accountant told police there was a long-term state Labor & Industries claim involving Andersen, but did not know the details, documents said.

