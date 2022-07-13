Clear
Police say 83-year-old man arrested in neighbor’s killing

By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — An 83-year-old man was arrested by San Jose police after he allegedly fatally shot a neighbor, authorities said.

Bert McElhaney was arrested Monday after officers identified him as the person who shot a neighbor at a mobile home park, San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said Tuesday.

Officer responded to a report of a person shot at the 2100 block of Almaden Road and found a man wounded. The man died at the scene, Camarillo said.

Camarillo said McElhaney and the victim were neighbors and that a motive in the killing has not been determined. A neighbor told KGO-TV the two men were in an argument before the shooting.

The identity of the dead man will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office once his family is notified, Camarillo said.

