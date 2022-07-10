Clear
3 killed, 2 wounded in weekend shooting near Los Angeles

By AP News

DOWNEY, Calif. (AP) — Three men were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting early Sunday near Los Angeles, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots at 12:45 a.m. on a residential block in the city of Downey, according to police. Four men and one woman were shot, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Three of the men died at the scene and the injured were hospitalized in unknown condition, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there are no outstanding suspects, said Downey police Sgt. Tim Lau.

No other details were immediately available.

