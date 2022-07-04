Clear
1 killed, 4 wounded in shooting outside Sacramento nightclub

By AP News
Sacramento Police officers gather near the scene of shooting outside a night club in the early morning hours on Monday July 4, 2022 in downtown Sacramento, Calif. (AP PhotoRich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — One person was killed and four were wounded in a shooting early Monday outside a nightclub in downtown Sacramento, police said.

Police Chief Kathy Lester told the Sacramento Bee that authorities received a call about shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday after a club let out patrons.

The four wounded people were taken hospitals, she said. The victims were not immediately identified.

“What we know now is very limited,” Lester said.

Police did not immediately disclose any information about a suspect or suspects and messages seeking comment were not immediately returned.

Lester said police are seeking witnesses to come forward with additional information about the shooting. They asked people to submit possible video evidence.

