Kings run away in 4th, top Heat 81-64 at California Classic

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Keon Ellis scored 17 points, Neemias Queta added 14 and Sacramento topped Miami 81-64 on Day 2 of the California Classic on Sunday.

The game featured 10 ties and 16 lead changes, before Sacramento put the win away by outscoring Miami 28-8 in the fourth quarter.

Frankie Ferrari added 11 for the Kings.

Javonte Smart scored 12 for Miami, which got 11 from Kyle Allman Jr. and 10 apiece from Orlando Robinson and Mychal Mulder.

Sacramento finishes the event Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers, while Miami finishes Tuesday against Golden State.

LAKERS 100, WARRIORS 77

Cole Swider made five 3-pointers and scored 16 points, Scotty Pippen Jr. added 15 and the Lakers easily topped Golden State in the second game Sunday at the California Classic.

Jay Huff added 10 for the Lakers.

Lester Quinones scored 19 and Payton Willis added 11 for the Warriors.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports