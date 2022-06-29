Clear
89.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Southern California fireworks seizure totaled 7 tons

By AP News

AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — A cache of illegal fireworks seized in a Los Angeles suburb this week was four times larger than initially reported, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that 14,000 pounds (6,350 kilograms) of fireworks were seized from a home in Azusa and a storage unit.

Initial reports estimated 3,500 pounds (1,587 kilograms).

Twenty-seven homes were evacuated for hours Monday as authorities removed the explosives. Investigators also seized more than $10,000 in cash and an illegal gun, and detained one person. The investigation is continuing, prosecutors said.

small payday loans online no credit check $255 payday loans online same day

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
small payday loans online no credit check $255 payday loans online same day

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 