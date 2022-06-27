Clear
90.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police: Man arrested with semi-automatic rifle at pizzeria

By AP News

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old man was arrested after stealing food while carrying a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle at a Southern California pizza restaurant.

Police in Ontario, Calif. said in a statement that officers received a call Sunday about a man at a Little Caesars location displaying a firearm in the waistband of his pants.

Once officers arrived at the restaurant, the man went outside with stolen food and a large rifle seen under his shirt, the statement said.

Officers used a stun gun on the man after he refused to put his hands up, and arrested him, police said.

He was found carrying an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun and is being investigated for robbery and weapons charges, the police statement said.

Ontario is 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

small payday loans online no credit check $255 payday loans online same day

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
small payday loans online no credit check $255 payday loans online same day

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 