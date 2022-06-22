1 dead after gun sales probe leads to shooting, pursuit

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — One man died of a gunshot wound and another was under arrest after an investigation into the sale of illegal assault weapons in Southern California led to a police shooting and a lengthy pursuit, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident Tuesday afternoon began about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Los Angeles in Fontana and ended on Interstate 10 in Redlands.

Officers attempted to make contact with two men who were in a vehicle in a Jack in the Box parking lot, the Fontana Police Department said in a press release.

“As officers approached, wearing clearly marked police vests, the driver of the vehicle rammed an unmarked police unit and an officer involved shooting occurred,” the release said. “The driver fled the parking lot in the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.”

The chase went through several cities and ended on Interstate 10 in Redlands.

“The driver was taken into custody and the passenger was found to have a gunshot wound. The passenger was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased,” the release said.

An unregistered assault rifle was found in the vehicle, police said.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Adolfo Quintana of Fontana. Police said Quintana is a convicted felon on post-release supervision for drug and firearm charges. He was held for investigation of several felonies.

It was not immediately know if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

The dead man’s identity was withheld pending notification of his family.