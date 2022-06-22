BART train derails near San Francisco, riders evacuated

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — A Bay Area Rapid Transit train derailed during the evening rush hour on Tuesday, injuring one person and causing delays on the line east of San Francisco, officials said.

Two cars came off the tracks around 5:30 p.m. between the Concord and Pleasant Hill stations in the East Bay, BART spokesperson Alicia Trost said.

Emergency personnel evacuated about 50 passengers and checked everyone for injuries, she added. One person went to the hospital for back pain, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Riders headed into San Francisco were directed to disembark at Pleasant Hill and catch a County Connection bus, the Chronicle said.

BART considers a train “derailed” any time a car becomes dislodged from the track, “however big or small,” Trost said. She did not immediately know the severity or what caused the incident.