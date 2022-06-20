Motorcyclist arrested after pursuit through Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It looked like a scene from “CHiPs” but it was the real thing.

A fleeing motorcyclist led California Highway Patrol motorcycle officers Monday on a lengthy pursuit through Los Angeles, including off-roading through the hills of Elysian Park near Dodger Stadium.

With news helicopters overhead, the pursuit sped along freeways and through narrow, winding streets until the fleeing rider abruptly turned down a driveway and parked behind a residential building.

Two officers followed him down the driveway, jumped off their motorcycles and took the man to the ground.

Officer Chris Baldonado, a CHP Southern Division spokesperson, said the motorcyclist was wanted for moving in and out of carpool lanes and speeding over 100 mph (161 kph).