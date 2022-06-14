Arrest made in shooting of California Highway Patrol in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A suspect was in custody Tuesday in the wounding of a California Highway Patrol officer who was shot during a traffic stop in Los Angeles, authorities said.

The arrest was confirmed by Officer Chris Baldonado, a spokesperson for the CHP’s Southern Division.

News media showed police activity at a sidewalk camp in the Van Nuys area.

The shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Monday area after the officer stopped a car in the Studio City area. The officer, whose name was not released, was hospitalized.

A car matching the description of the one involved in the incident was located at a Van Nuys apartment building.