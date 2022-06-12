Mostly Clear
80.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

3 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Los Angeles warehouse party

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a warehouse party in Los Angeles, police said.

The summer kick-off event at the warehouse in Boyle Heights was advertised on social media and featured a performance by the rapper Money Sign Suede, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Los Angeles police responding to gunfire around 3:30 a.m. found two people dead inside, officials told the news station. A wounded man discovered on a sidewalk outside was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Three others were wounded but their conditions weren’t known.

Police didn’t immediately release information about possible suspects or motives.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 