CA–California Digest

TOP STORIES:

MILITARY AIRCRAFT CRASH

LOS ANGELES — Former Los Angeles Dodgers player Steve Sax has issued a statement saying that his 33-year-old son who had always dreamed of being a pilot was among five U.S. Marines killed during a training flight crash earlier this week in the California desert. SENT: 480 words, photos.

GUNS SEIZED

SAN FRANCISCO — Police seized an arsenal of weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition from the home of a homicide suspect in Northern California during a search earlier this week. SENT: 150 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA HEAT

SAN FRANCISCO — Scorching heat continues into the weekend with parts of the Bay Area and interior California expected to reach triple-digit temperatures Saturday. UPCOMING: 200 words.

PEOPLE-JUSTIN BEIBER

LOS ANGELES — Justin Bieber says a rare disorder that paralyzed half of the superstar performer’s face is the reason behind his tour postponement. SENT: 270 words, photos.

SPORTS:

BBO—METS-ANGELS

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Carlos Carrasco looks to become the first pitcher in the majors to reach eight victories when the New York Mets face the Los Angeles Angels in the second game of their weekend series. Michael Lorenzen gets the call for the Angels. By Joe Reedy. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts at 10:05 p.m. ET

BBN—DODGERS-GIANTS

SAN FRANCISCO — Los Angeles plays San Francisco at Oracle Park. By Joe Stiglich. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Starts 4:15 p.m. PDT.

BBC–NCAA REGIONALS RDP

An overview look at the eight super regional games in the NCAA baseball tournament. By Eric Olson. 750 words, photos, by 8 p.m.

CAR—NASCAR—SONOMA PREVIEW

SONOMA, Calif. — The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are in wine county to make sure their Next Gen car turns right. Sonoma is only the second of six road courses on the 2022 schedule, and this Northern California mainstay has returned to the shorter format that should lead to close racing and plenty of passing by drivers who can meet the challenge in their still-new rides. By Greg Beacham. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 5 p.m. PDT.

BKW—HALL OF FAME

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Debbie Antonelli, Becky Hammon, Doug Bruno and Penny Taylor are among the 2022 inductees Saturday night into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. Title IX also is being honored with the hall’s Trailblazers of the Game award at its 50th anniversary. By Teresa M. Walker. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 9:30 p.m. ET.

BKN-NBA-FINAL’S-TATUM’S TIME

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum knows he has taken his game to a new level in his fifth NBA season, pushing his way into the league’s top echelon of playmakers as the Boston Celtics’ go-to scorer. By Kyle Hightower. SENT: 770 words, photos.