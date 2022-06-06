Clear
300-pound bear struck and killed on California highway

By AP News

IRWINDALE, Calif. (AP) — A 300-pound (135-kilogram) bear was struck and killed Monday morning on a Southern California highway, authorities said.

The animal was hit by a Toyota SUV around 4:15 a.m. on a westbound connector road to Interstate 210 in Irwindale, east of Los Angeles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision shattered the SUV’s windshield, Fox 11 TV reported.

The bear was eventually removed from the freeway on a flat-bed truck, highway patrol Officer Ramon Kendricks told the Los Angeles Times.

Kendricks said he didn’t know whether anyone in the vehicle was injured in the crash.

