Woman, boy found fatally shot in Southern California yard

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (AP) — A woman and a boy were found fatally shot in a Southern California backyard and investigators believe the killings involved domestic violence, authorities said.

The victims were found Sunday night after police received multiple calls about gunshots heard in Baldwin Park, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Each victim was shot in the upper torso. The woman died at the scene and the boy died at a hospital.

Sheriff’s homicide investigators were called in to assist Baldwin Park police.

“Detectives believe this is a domestic related incident, and the suspect fled the scene,” the department said.

No other information was immediately released.