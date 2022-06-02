Mostly Clear
88 arrests in central California street gang crackdown

By AP News

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A street gang crackdown in central California resulted in 88 arrests and the seizure of 58 firearms, state officials said Thursday.

Those arrested this month in Stockton are suspected in a series of violent crimes, including robberies and at least two homicides, California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office said in a statement.

During the course of the investigation beginning May 18, state and city law enforcement officers executed 24 search warrants and 18 arrest warrants in the Stockton area.

In addition to weapons, officers seized cash and drugs including MDMA, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana, the statement said.

