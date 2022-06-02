Mostly Clear
2 cats die, a dozen other animals saved from LA fire

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fire in a Los Angeles pet business killed two cats but firefighters were able to save a dozen other animals, authorities said.

The fire broke out Wednesday evening in East Hollywood at an undetermined type of pet business, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

Firefighters searched the building while attacking the fire, which filled the premises with smoke, and removed 14 animals.

Nine dogs and three cats survived after being given oxygen, and were turned over to the city’s Department of Animal Services.

Two cats were beyond help and died at the scene, Humphrey said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

