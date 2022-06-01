2 shot in ‘gun battle’ at California park during school trip

RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — A gun battle broke out in a Southern California park where elementary school children were playing during a field trip on Wednesday, authorities said. Two people were shot but neither were students.

The shooting in Rialto’s Alec Fergusson Park was during the field trip for first- and second-graders at Fitzgerald Elementary School, officials said.

The violence did not involve any students and was not connected to any of the district’s schools, the Rialto Unified School District said on Twitter.

Two people were shot, Rialto Police Capt. Anthony Vega told reporters. Their identities and conditions were not immediately available.

Vega said an altercation broke out between multiple people and it turned into a “gun battle” between them where multiple shots were fired at the park. “There was an exchange of gunfire,” he said.

At least one shooter remains at large.

The city of Rialto is about 55 miles (88.51 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

More than two hours later, one person was shot near a high school in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said. It was not immediately clear whether the victim was a student at Grant High School in the San Fernando Valley.

Police were called to the area around 3:30 p.m. following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to Officer Matthew Cruz, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

No one has been taken into custody. The victim’s condition was not immediately available.