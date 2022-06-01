Student arrested after threats to Southern California school

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (AP) — Threats against a Southern California high school led to the arrest of a student, authorities said.

The investigation began May 25 when staff at Sierra Vista High School in Baldwin Park received an email threat involving explosive devices on campus after classes had ended for the day, police said in a statement Tuesday.

A large police response including explosives-detection canine teams from many agencies did not find any devices on the campus 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

The school announced on its website that in addition to a police presence, staff would search students’ backpacks and belongings through the last week of the current semester.

The police statement said that staff again received threats on Tuesday and detectives, with technical assistance from the FBI, identified the suspect, arrested him and seized evidence from his home.

The suspect was described only as a juvenile who attends the school.

“Detectives will seek criminal prosecution for these threats,” the police statement said.