Arrest in 2020 shooting death near Southern California park

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man near a Southern California park in 2020, authorities said.

Cedric Omarr Dempsey, 32, was found with a gunshot wound to the head behind Bordwell Park in Riverside on Dec. 22, 2020, police said.

On Saturday, SWAT officers arrested Arthur Lawrence Akins III at a Riverside apartment, police said in a statement. He could face charges including murder and weapons violations, the statement said. It wasn’t known Sunday if Akins has an attorney.

Riverside police didn’t immediately identify a possible motive or say what led detectives to identify Akins as a suspect.

He was held on $1 million bail.