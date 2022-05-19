Shootout at park bustling with children leaves 1 dead

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shootout among multiple gunmen at an East Palo Alto park where dozens of children were playing, police said.

More than 30 shots were fired during the shootout Tuesday at Jack Farrell Park where children ran for their lives screaming for help, East Palo Alto Interim Police Chief Jeff Liu said Wednesday.

There were at least 60 children playing in the park at the time of the shooting, he said.

A girl was recording a video of herself playing a game of tag with other kids in the park when the gun battle broke out. The girl kept recording as she ran across a field and shouted, “Help me!”

Police identified the man who was killed as Ralph Fields Jr., whom they described as the cousin of Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, KRON-TV reported.

Two more shooting victims fled to a nearby firehouse for help. A fourth victim ran into a house. The three men are expected to survive, Liu said.

The gunmen are still at-large, Liu said.

The City of East Palo Alto is holding a special City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss the shooting with the community and officials asked anyone with information to contact authorities.