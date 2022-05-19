Clear
Lod sparks Minnesota United to 1-1 draw with Galaxy

By AP News

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Robin Lod scored in the 87th minute to help Minnesota United earn a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy on Wednesday.

Lod scored the equalizer for United (4-5-3) with an assist from DJ Taylor.

Sacha Kljestan broke a scoreless tie with a penalty-kick goal in the 83rd minute for the Galaxy (6-4-2).

United outshot the Galaxy 17-12, but LA had an 8-4 edge in shots on goal.

Dayne St. Clair saved three shots for United. Jonathan Bond had seven saves for the Galaxy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

