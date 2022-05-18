Police ID man held in Calif. in Vegas casino manager’s death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man with a criminal history who was arrested in Southern California in the death of a Las Vegas slot machine parlor manager trying to stop a purse snatching was identified by police on Wednesday as Samuel Fredrick Schmid.

Schmid, 28, of Las Vegas was arrested late Monday in the Riverside County city of Desert Hot Springs by a Los Angeles police fugitive apprehension team, Las Vegas police Officer Larry Hadfield said.

Records showed Schmid was being held without bail at a Riverside County jail pending a May 31 court hearing and his transfer in custody to Las Vegas to face criminal charges in the May 11 death of 60-year-old Alicia Gibellina.

Records did not reflect if Schmid had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Court records in Las Vegas show that Schmid faces murder, robbery, battery and conspiracy charges.

Police allege that Schmid drove a stolen black Mercedes SUV that backed up and ran over Gibellina, fatally injuring her, after she went outside a Dotty’s slot machine parlor to confront him about a purse stolen from a video gambling machine patron.

Court records show Schmid was convicted several times since 2015 of felony charges including auto theft, robbery and theft. He was sentenced at least twice to serve time in Nevada state prison.