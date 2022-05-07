2 dead in small plane crash near Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A small plane crashed on a foggy ridge near San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge on Friday, killing two people on board, authorities said.

An emergency beacon for a small aircraft was activated at 2:15 p.m. in the Marin Headlands northwest of the bridge, the Golden Gate National Park Service tweeted.

Searchers found the wreckage and the two bodies on a ridge in the back country away from roads and trails, the park service said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a single-engine Vans RV-10 and it went down around 2:40 p.m.

The plane, which can carry four people, is sold as a kit that can be built at home.

“Fog is completely obscuring the area and the crash site is closed for the investigation,” the National Park Service said several hours after the crash.

However, it wasn’t immediately clear whether weather played a role in the crash, which was under federal investigation.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.