Overdoses suspected after 3 found dead in LA apartment

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three men were found dead of suspected drug overdoses in a downtown Los Angeles apartment, authorities said Thursday.

A report of three unresponsive men came in at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department media relations office.

CBSLA-TV reported that a powdery drug believed to be fentanyl was found in the apartment, along with drug paraphernalia.

One of the responding officers felt ill and was taken to a hospital.

“I went and visited with the officer at the hospital, and he’s in stable condition, they’re running some tests, but he’s expected to be released,” police Capt. Steven Ruiz told CBSLA.

