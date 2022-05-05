Clear
79.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

California inmate killed at prison south of San Francisco

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — An inmate has been killed in an assault at a California state prison south of San Francisco, officials said Wednesday.

Edgar Delgado, 39, died Tuesday evening after he was attacked by another inmate armed with a homemade weapon in a maximum security exercise yard at Salinas Valley State Prison in Soledad, prison officials said.

Correctional officers used chemical agents to stop the assault.

Authorities said they’re treating Delgado’s death as a homicide and didn’t release the other inmate’s name, citing an ongoing investigation by prison officials and the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office.

Delgado was serving a sentence of life with the possibility of parole since 2008. He was convicted in Los Angeles County of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer or firefighter with a firearm, shooting a firearm with gross negligence and possession of a firearm by an ex-felon.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 