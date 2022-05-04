LA County sheriff’s deputy charged with on-duty assault

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with assaulting a woman last year while he was on duty and then lying about it, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Deputy Konrad Thieme and two other deputies responded to a disturbance call in the San Fernando Valley on April 10, 2021, according to the LA County district attorney’s office. Thieme allegedly assaulted a 32-year-old woman there.

Prosecutors allege that Thieme then wrote a false account of what had occurred in a report. Parts of the incident were captured on his body-worn video camera.

Thieme, 37, is charged with two felony counts of assault under the color of authority and one felony count of making false statements in a report. His arraignment has not yet been scheduled and it was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

“Police accountability is an essential component of a fair and just criminal legal system,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “Our office will not tolerate abuses of power that result in criminal acts by law enforcement officers who are sworn to protect our community.”

The sheriff’s department and the union that represents deputies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press