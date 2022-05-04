California man guilty of murder in 2019 double killing

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A 38-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of murder for the 2019 slayings of a man and woman at a Southern California condominium.

Prosecutors said Jamon Buggs shot Darren Partch, 38, and Wendi Miller, 48, in a fit of jealousy over their relationships with his estranged girlfriend.

Buggs’ defense attorneys never disputed that he killed the pair. Instead they argued that Buggs committed the slayings in the heat of passion and should be convicted of a lesser charge, the Orange County Register reported.

After a two-week trial, the jury deliberated for about three hours. Buggs showed no reaction to the verdicts as they were read in court, the Register said.

Sentencing is set for June 3. Buggs faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.