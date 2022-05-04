Ducks shot to death at Southern California park

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Police are investigating after several ducks were shot to death at a Southern California park.

Four ducks were found dead two weeks ago at TeWinkle Park in Costa Mesa, ABC 7 reported Monday.

Since then, at least three more ducks were killed and a goose was wounded and later euthanized. About eight waterfowl have been killed so far, officials said.

The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center is currently treating a duck from the park that was shot with pellets, executive director Debbie McGuire said.

According to the center’s veterinarian, not all of the ducks died immediately, McGuire told ABC 7.

“It’s a slow painful death, which is pretty disturbing,” she said.

Park rangers and police are stepping up patrols at the park, Costa Mesa Police Lt. Ed Everett said.