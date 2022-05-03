Clear
74.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police shoot man they say pointed gun at paramedics in LA

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police shot and killed a man they say pointed a gun at officers and paramedics Monday at a downtown apartment complex, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics reported a man with a weapon after they were called to the Rosslyn Lofts building around 8:30 a.m. following reports of a medical emergency, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

When police arrived, the man pointed the gun at officers and then locked himself inside the building, officials said.

The shooting occurred after SWAT officers tried to lure the man out using “less lethal” means, police said in a statement. Officials didn’t say what prompted officers to open fire.

The man, who was not identified, died at the scene. A gun was recovered.

No officers were hurt.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 