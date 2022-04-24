Southern California to see brief spring heat wave, winds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s roller coaster spring continued its swing from wet and snowy to warm and dry on Sunday under a ridge of high pressure.

Developing Santa Ana winds were expected to generate a brief heat wave in Southern California while pleasant conditions were predicted in Northern California, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures in the coastal basin west of the mountains were expected to jump Sunday and rise to well above average on Monday, the San Diego weather office said.

Near record heat is possible on Monday, Los Angeles-area forecasters said.

California will rapidly cool down after that, and a large low-pressure system may bring wet and chilly conditions to Northern California by late next weekend and into the following week.

A dry winter left California’s snowpack well below average but storms began showing up this month, including one that brought significant snowfall to the Sierra Nevada and rain elsewhere last week. The snowpack remains below average but the storms have helped.