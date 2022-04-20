Bakersfield police kill man who shot at officer during chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Bakersfield police shot and killed a man they said pulled a gun and shot at an officer during a foot chase.

Two officers tried to stop Chevrolet Tahoe at 12:20 a.m. but the car took off, a police statement said.

A brief chase ended when the SUV struck a pole and two men jumped out, police said.

The driver was arrested but the passenger fled into a nearby park, followed by an officer. During the pursuit the man pulled a handgun and shot at the officer, who fired back, police said.

The man was hit and despite receiving medical attention he died at the scene, police said. His name wasn’t immediately released.

The officer wasn’t wounded.

Police didn’t immediately state why officers tried to stop the car or how many shots were fired.