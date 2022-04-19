2 children drown in pond in semirural Los Angeles County

LAKE HUGHES, Calif. (AP) — Two small children were pronounced dead after being found in a pond in semirural northern Los Angeles County, authorities said.

The victims were a 4-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, sheriff’s Lt. Charles Calderaro told KTLA-TV early Tuesday.

The apparent drownings occurred late Monday afternoon in the community of Lake Hughes, about 45 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

Deputies called to a home on a 12-acre (4.8-hectare) property at 7 p.m. learned that the children’s mother had notice they were missing around 5:30 p.m. and began a search, asking a neighbor to help, Calderaro said.

The children were unresponsive when the mother found them in the pond, and when deputies arrived they began resuscitation efforts and called paramedics, he said.

Both children were ultimately flown to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

“Everything indicates at this point that it was a tragic accidental drowning,” Calderaro said. “There were no obvious signs of trauma.”

Calderaro said the pond is close to the residence and is about 20 feet to 30 feet (6-9 meters) in diameter and 2 feet to 3 feet (0.6-0.9 meter) deep.