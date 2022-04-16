California man gets life sentence for 2016 killing of family

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A man who was convicted of killing a California family of three, including a 5-year-old girl, six years ago was sentenced Friday to life in prison without chance of parole.

Pierre Haobsh received three consecutive life sentences from a Santa Barbara County judge plus additional sentences because the crimes involved multiple victims, use of a gun and were committed for financial gain, prosecutors said.

Haobsh, 32, was convicted of killing a Santa Barbara herbalist, Dr. Henry Han, along with his wife Jennie and their daughter Emily at their Goleta home in March 2016. Their bodies were wrapped in plastic and left in the garage.

Investigators said Haobsh made a $100,000 transfer from Han’s bank account to another account after the killing.

Haobsh had repeatedly denied killing the family.