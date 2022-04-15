Man convicted in 2013 Tahoe killing gets 50 years to life

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A man who remained at large for seven years before he was arrested and convicted of killing a gas station clerk at Lake Tahoe 2013 has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison.

Sean Thomas Donohue was sentenced to the maximum term this week in district court in El Dorado County for the fatal shooting of Manpreet Singh in South Lake Tahoe, California on Aug. 6, 2013.

Manpreet was a recent immigrant from his native of India who lived in Bakersfield, California and Carlin before moving to South Tahoe in October 2012.

The El Dorado District Attorney’s Office posted a video about the crime in 2017 in an effort to jump start the cold-case investigation. It paid off the next summer with a tip from a witness and subsequent DNA evidence that helped lead investigators to Donohoe in May 2020.

Donohoe was living in Las Vegas but had lived at South Tahoe when surveillance video showed a lone, masked gunman dressed in black walked into the US Gasoline Station and shot Singh as he was counting change behind the open cash register.

District Attorney Vern Pierson said South Tahoe detectives and FBI agents who worked tirelessly to crack the case filled the courtroom for Wednesday’s sentencing.