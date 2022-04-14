Cloudy
Law enforcement activity shuts major Los Angeles highway

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Traffic backed up for miles after law enforcement activity forced the closure of a major Los Angeles highway during the Thursday morning commute.

The California Highway Patrol closed all lanes of Interstate 405 around 3 a.m. near the Sherman Oaks neighborhood on the city’s west side.

Northbound lanes were reopened around 5 a.m. Traffic began slowly moving again on the southbound side around 9 a.m., when two lanes were reopened.

Few details about the incident were available, but the investigation appeared to center around a late-model red Ford Mustang on the right shoulder. Officers walked the lanes searching for evidence.

Traffic was diverted and motorists were urged to avoid the area.

