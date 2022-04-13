LA counselor who didn’t report child abuse gets probation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A contracted Los Angeles County counselor who failed to report suspected abuse of two young boys who later died has received four years of probation from a state licensing board.

The Board of Behavioral Sciences also required Barbara Dixon, a licensed marriage and family therapist, to participate in psychotherapy, law and ethics training, and coursework in child abuse assessment, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The board had formally accused Dixon last year of failing to report allegations of abuse of Gabriel Fernandez in 2013 and Anthony Avalos in 2015. Dixon also faced charges by the licensing board of gross negligence and unprofessional conduct, according to records obtained by the Times.

The boys’ deaths spotlighted egregious lapses in the region’s child welfare system. Dixon provided in-home counseling services to both children through her job with a nonprofit that contracts with the county.

To resolve the disciplinary case with probation, Dixon relinquished her right to contest the accusations. Her attorney, Gina Lacagnina, did not respond to a message from the Times seeking comment.